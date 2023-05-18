Due to a rich history of success, Tennessee has produced an ample amount of WNBA talent. The Lady Vols currently have five players on opening day rosters with more waiting to be signed in free agency. Let's dive into what the upcoming season will look like for each alum.

Candace Parker - Las Vegas Aces

The most popular former Tennessee standout in the WNBA is Candace Parker. While playing in Knoxville, Parker won two national championships and a national player of the year award. Due to this play, she was the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft. In her first season, she not only won Rookie of the Year but also MVP. She claimed a second MVP in 2013 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. Parker has also won a title with the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky. In her final year with the Sky, she averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Now, Parker is beginning her first season with the Las Vegas Aces. The team is coming off a championship with the hopes to repeat. Adding experience and returning talent make the Aces the favorite to take home the 2023 title, as well.

Diamond Deshields - Dallas Wings

Another popular former Lady Vol is Diamond DeShields. DeShields originally played at North Carolina but transferred to Tennessee where she made an instant impact. Her positive play led to her rising to the top of draft boards. Ultimately, she was selected with the third pick of the 2018 draft. With the Sky, she became a solid role player as she helped the team win the title in 2021. She also made an All-Star game in 2019. Last year, she played with the Phoenix Mercury. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. After just one year in Phoenix, DeShields is now taking her talent to Texas to play with the Dallas Wings. The franchise has claimed three titles in its history but none since moving to Dallas in 2016. However, DeShields announced days before the season that she will miss time due to a knee injury. She said that she will likely be inactive for the majority of the season.

Isabelle Harrison - Chicago Sky

Another player beginning a stretch on a new team is Isabelle Harrison. After standing out at Tennessee as an All-SEC player, she was selected with the 12th pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft. Since then, Harrison has bounced around the league. She began her career on the Mercury before landing with the San Antonio Stars. She stuck with the Stars as they transitioned to the Aces before ending up with the Wings. Now, Harrison will call Chicago home. The Sky have the roster to make a playoff push but lost talent in free agency. However, Harrison will be forced to sit out for the majority of the season with a knee injury.

Mercedes Russell - Seattle Storm

Another WNBA veteran in the league is Mercedes Russell. Unlike the previously listed stars, though, Russell has spent almost her entire career in one city. After putting together a solid career as a Lady Vol, she was selected by the New York Liberty in the second round. However, midway through her rookie season, she was dealt to the Seattle Storm. Since then, she has settled into her role with the Storm. As a contributor, she won titles in 2018 and 2020. With the core duo gone, the Storm is now in a rebuild, though. Russell will play the role of a veteran helping young talent develop. Last season, she averaged two points per game in just five appearances.

Jordan Horston - Seattle Storm