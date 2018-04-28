California 5-star defensive back Chris Steele is the 17th ranked player in the country and the Bellflower native is hoping to see the Vols sometime this summer.



“The main reason I'm interested is because of Coach Pruitt and Coach Fair,” Steele said.

“They have a good track record and they play in the SEC which is the toughest conference in America. Coach Pruitt has produced a lot of great db's. Coach Fair has played at the highest level and knows what it takes. I believe they can develop me for the next level.

“Coach Pruitt and I have been pretty tight since he was at Alabama. I have a really good relationship with Terry Fair.”

The 6-1, 190-pound Steele has already officially visited Oklahoma and LSU, with a couple of other visits lined up.

“Officially, I will be visiting Florida and South Carolina. Those will be my 3rd and 4th visits. I'm going up to Oregon unofficially this weekend,” Steele offered.

Steele has also seen Alabama unofficially. In terms of what he's looking for in a school, Steele said for him it's finding the place that's going to help him develop.

“I'm going to go where ever I will be developed. Whether that's 15 minutes away like USC or across the country. I'm willing to go anywhere as long as I'm going to be developed and coaches bring out the best in me.

“As far as playing time goes, I'm not the type of recruit that looks into the depth chart. Every school is going to have db's and I have to go in there and compete. I have confidence in my skills. Winning tradition is cool, but at the same time I could start my own tradition. I want to go somewhere and start my own legacy.”

As for his game, Steele believes the fact that he can play anywhere in the secondary makes him very attractive to defensive coordinators.

“The difference in me and other defensive backs is my physicality. You can send me in on a blitz. I can play the run. I can play either corner. I can bump inside and play the nickel or even safety,” Steele offered.

As for who he tries to emulate, it's a fellow California native who certainly has created his own legacy with the legion of boom.

“Richard Sherman is my guy. He's a local guy. I grew up around some of his family. His dad and I have a good relationship,” Steele offered.