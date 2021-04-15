VolQuest - Five-star forward Huntley-Hatfield explains why he's a Vol

Rick Barnes and his staff’s success in recruiting at a high level continued in a big way this week. The latest to become a Vol is five-star power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The 6-9 product originally from Clarkesville, Tn. and currently at Scotland campus in Pennsylvania made his decision public Thursday on ESPN picking the Vols over Kansas, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Auburn, and Ole Miss, who were his announced finalists.

“I feel like the relationship that I have built with them over the last four years and with what coach Barnes has done with guys like Kevin Durant and many others was big. I know Jaden (Springer) well and we talked about his year there and what they did with him. I just felt really comfortable with Tennessee,” Huntley-Hatfield told Volquest.



“It was a long, tough decision where there were many tears and some really hard conversations but in the end I felt Tennessee was best for me, my family, and for my career.”

Huntley-Hatfield plays in the Bobby Maz'se Elite AAU program and he credits Maize for getting him to this point.

“He’s played a huge role in my development. When I started with him 3-4 years ago, no one knew who I was. He’s helped develop me, surrounded me with really good players and we have played against the best competition. He’s like a second father to me. We are really close. He has taught me and is still teaching me so many life lessons,” Huntley-Hatfield explained.

Huntley-Hatfield cut his list back in December and said there wasn’t a specific moment he knew it was Tennessee it’s just something that came about with a lot of conversations during a very difficult year.

“Covid really affected us (recruits),” Huntley-Hatfield said. “We didn’t get to take the visits we wanted to take and we didn’t get to have the face to face conversations we wanted. So I did a lot of zoom calls with schools including Tennessee. Knowing coach Barnes doesn't do phone calls and zoom calls that often but he did for me left an impression on me and how much he wanted to coach me. Just over the past few weeks talking to them, it just felt like Tennessee was right.”

Huntley-Hatfield is the No. 14 prospect in the class of 2022 Rivals150, but is reclassifying into the class of 2021 and will be in Knoxville this summer.

“How I played against competition this year in tournaments and things helped me make the decision to reclassify. Tennessee had a plan for me whether I was going to be in this class or in the class of 2022. I was a priority for them in either class. I’m just ready to get up there and get things rolling.”

The forward is also looking forward to going to work with signee Kennedy Chandler, who’s the number one point guard in the class of 2021.

“It’s going to be fun to play with him," Huntley-Hatfield said. "He’s really fast and he can score and puts lots of pressure on defenses which is only going to make things easier for me in my role. It honestly relieves a little pressure on me because defenses are going to have to focus on a lot with this team inside and outside.

“I feel like I’m a versatile four man. As I get stronger, I think I can be a point forward. I’m a winner. I’m a good passer. I get other people involved and I think I have the ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels.”

With the decision made and a plan in place, Huntley-Hatfield said now he can relax and just play.

“Now, I can just go hoop,” Huntley-Hatfield explained. “Now I don’t have the stress of stuff like rankings and people scrutinizing every game you play and every shot you miss. Now, it’s college a level playing field and it’s just time to go work. I’m excited to get the ball rolling with coach Barnes and this team.”