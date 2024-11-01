Five-star QB Faizon Brandon talks Neyland atmosphere, UT staff visit

in other news
FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin
In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)
Kim Caldwell is making her public Lady Vols debut as she leads Tennessee into an exhibition with Carson-Newman.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s clash in Knoxville.
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler preview Tennessee basketball's season
Video of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and point guard Zakai Zeigler meeting with the media.
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Kentucky
Some numbers to keep in mind as Tennessee hosts Kentucky football on Saturday.
in other news
FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin
In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)
Kim Caldwell is making her public Lady Vols debut as she leads Tennessee into an exhibition with Carson-Newman.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s clash in Knoxville.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE