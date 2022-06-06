Five-star Ryan Wingo details first Rocky Top experience
As Tennessee continues working towards building a star-studded class for 2023, the Volunteer coaching staff is also beginning the evaluation period of 2024 athletes and beyond.
Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo is a rising junior who is near the top of just about every program’s recruiting board for 2024 and the St. Louis, MO. native was on campus this past weekend to take in Rocky Top for the very first time.
“It was nice and we had a really great time,” Wingo told Volquest. “I think the new stuff they are building is pretty cool. It was a neat experience and I liked it.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete is the third-overall prospect in the 2024 class, per Rivals, and tops the list of wide receivers and recruits out of the state of Missouri. While in town, the University standout had a chance to spend some 1-on-1 time with both Alex Golesh and Kelsey Pope.
“He was telling me that I would fit well into their offense,” Wingo said of Tennessee’s receivers coach. “Coach Pope was telling me how they develop people into great athletes and was showing how some of their players improved a lot over one year to the next. Development was a big part of the conversation – it was good.”
And the appeal of Josh Heupel’s offense was a major point of emphasis as well.
“I know a lot of teams run fast tempo, but their fast tempo works,” Wingo laughed. “It works.”
Wingo plans to compete in a 7-on-7 tournament next weekend, but might not be camping an awful lot this summer. He’s stopped by Oregon recently, along with Tennessee, and boasts 33 offers at current standing.
Since it’s still early on in his recruitment, don’t anticipate a top-list of any sorts any time soon. Several programs, including Tennessee who offered back in March, are prioritizing the five-star to the best of their abilities. Things will heat up in September when coaches are allowed to call the 2024 prospects.
As a sophomore in 2021, the versatile athlete logged snaps at wide receiver and running back, returned punts and kicks on special teams – and even acted as the team’s primary punter. Wingo finished the year with 15 touchdowns in 10 games, recording 638 yards on 32 receptions (19.9 yards per catch), 844 total yards and averaged 46.5 yards while returning kicks.
“I’m pretty versatile,” the recruit said. “You can put me anywhere and I can play.”
Wingo plans to return to Rocky Top again before it’s all said and done as the Volunteers appear to be near the top in the early stage. The five-star’s recruitment will obviously begin to heat up even more in the fall, but expect to see the Vols attempting to lure him back to campus for a game day visit.
“That was another good experience,” Wingo said of Josh Heupel. “He was talking to me about long term because I’m still young and have a few years. He seemed very genuine and I can’t wait to get back down here again and talk more.”
Wingo owns a Rivals Rating of 6.1.