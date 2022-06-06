Five-star Ryan Wingo details first Rocky Top experience

As Tennessee continues working towards building a star-studded class for 2023, the Volunteer coaching staff is also beginning the evaluation period of 2024 athletes and beyond.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo is a rising junior who is near the top of just about every program’s recruiting board for 2024 and the St. Louis, MO. native was on campus this past weekend to take in Rocky Top for the very first time.

“It was nice and we had a really great time,” Wingo told Volquest. “I think the new stuff they are building is pretty cool. It was a neat experience and I liked it.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete is the third-overall prospect in the 2024 class, per Rivals, and tops the list of wide receivers and recruits out of the state of Missouri. While in town, the University standout had a chance to spend some 1-on-1 time with both Alex Golesh and Kelsey Pope.

“He was telling me that I would fit well into their offense,” Wingo said of Tennessee’s receivers coach. “Coach Pope was telling me how they develop people into great athletes and was showing how some of their players improved a lot over one year to the next. Development was a big part of the conversation – it was good.”

And the appeal of Josh Heupel’s offense was a major point of emphasis as well.