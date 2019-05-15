Five-star Walker enjoying strong spring, talks HS transfer
Tennessee is chasing some enormous targets in the 2020 class, but the Vols added a huge foundational piece to the class all the way back in February when five-star forward Corey Walker Jr. gave Ric...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news