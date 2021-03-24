VolQuest - Five to answer as spring ball is set to start

Who can process things quickly? — You can’t talk spring football at Tennessee and no discuss the quarterback position. Gone are Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout who packed their packs for the Pac-12, leaving Harrison Bailey, Brian Maurer, freshman Kaden Salter and transfer Hooker Herndon.

Everyone is going to ask every day who threw it the best. The reality is to win the job in Josh Heupel’s offense it’s about who handles things properly before the physical act of throwing the ball. Heupel’s system is built on going fast which means the guy who has to play fasted for the offense to go is the quarterback. So which quarterback can adjust to that style of play the quickest? The guy who does will have an early leg up in he competition. Who can not focus on the previous play? Who can get the play in, process it, get the team lined up and execute? Whoever can do that the best is going to leave spring practice with a leg up on a battle that’s expected to last into fall camp.

There’s no doubt accuracy is important. The ball has to be delivered on time. Quarterbacks have to throw guys open. All of those are key to good quarterback play, but to be Josh Heupel’s guy you must not only play fast, you have to think faster. Who can do that?

Who wins the fresh start award? — It goes without saying coaching changes are good for some guys. Dan Williams and Jonathan Crompton both benefitted from a change. So did Nigel Warrior. The list can go on and on thanks to way too many changes the last 10+ years. With the newest round of changes who benefits from a fresh start. Is it a guy like Jacob Warren? Tyus Fields, Warren Burrell, or a guy like Roman Harrison.

History says someone will benefit from a clean slate and a new staff. Could it be a guy who simply moves to a different positioning and finds a home?

I don’t know, but an unknown name will make noise this spring just because they are starting off spring practice with a coaching staff that has no preconceived notions about the players really are.

Can anyone win on the edge? — Getting to the quarterback off the edge is a premium in football. Just see the free agency market in the NFL. He who can effective affect the quarterback gets paid in the NFL. The the college game set means you get a drafted higher so who is going to be the guy from Tennessee. The Vols never really replaced Darrell Taylor a season ago. Can someone feel those shoes? DeAndre Johnson is gone leaving Tyler Baron as a guy who has to lead that group, but he needs more production and he has to have help from that unit. Can that be Roman Harrison? Does Bryson Eason show up there? Bottom line this defense has to be successful off the edge.

On the flip side, can Tennessee find any offensive tackles who can handle edge rushers? This is a huge spring for Darnell Wright. Can K’Rohn Calbert stay healthy? Does Cade Mays have to play tackle for this team? Does a young tackle emerge.

If this team is going to improve from an ugly 3-7 record, one area where they have to show up is playing on the edge offensively and defensively.

Is Henry T really a part of things? — Tennessee’s third year linebacker is back in town after entering the transfer portal and staying in California going to class virtually. Henry To’oto’o is in Knoxville but what does it mean? Is he staying a Vol? Is he going to give Tennessee’s defensive staff a legit shot?

It’s going to be fascinating to see how Heupel handles the third year linebacker who has yet to go through a spring practice and has been late reporting to school every occasion.

Does To’oto’o want to play in the orange and white? Does he have fence mending to do with the rest of the team?

If To’oto’o returns to the practice field, how does Heupel manage that situation? Will To’oto’o be throw back in with he first team? Will be interesting to see how Heupel plays the linebacker’s return provided he does return to the practice field.