The college football season isn't quite wrapped up and the NFL season is still rolling, but that hasn't stopped analysts from projecting where the stars of college football will land in the NFL. In the case of Tennessee, the nation’s best offense and a highly ranked team means some of its key pieces have gained enough attention to be considered a third-round pick or better at the next level. Let's dive into where the Vols' stars are forecasted to spend their professional careers.

WIDE RECEIVER JALIN HYATT

Tankathon: Round 2, Pick 41 to Atlanta Falcons Draft Tek: Round 3, Pick 76 to Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Countdown: Round 1, Pick 25 to Baltimore Ravens Out of the three mock drafts featured, Jalin Hyatt is the only player to crack the first round. Some analysts are higher on his professional ceiling than others, but all consider him as one of the top receivers in the class. These high hopes stem from a breakout junior campaign. The speedy wide receiver shattered the school record book with 15 receiving touchdowns on the season. He also racked up 1,267 yards on his way to winning the school's first Biletnikoff Trophy. The moment that Hyatt truly entered the national spotlight was his performance against Alabama. In the Vols' upset victory, he caught five touchdowns while totaling 207 yards. His continual success from this moment had led to him slowly but surely raising his draft stock. What interests NFL teams is his speed out of the slot position. They will hope he can continue to improve as a route runner and become an effective speedster at the next level. Following the regular season, Hyatt declared he would enter the NFL Draft and skip out on the Orange Bowl. However, he did say he would be in Miami to support his teammates.

QUARTERBACK HENDON HOOKER

Tankathon: Round 2, Pick 46 to Oakland Raiders Draft Tek: Round 2, Pick 50 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Countdown: Round 3, Pick 68 to New Orleans Saints Perhaps the biggest name among the Tennessee stars is quarterback Hendon Hooker. The signal-caller was in the Heisman conversation for the entirety of the season until he tore his ACL against South Carolina in the second-to-last game of the year. In his time on the field, he proved to be one of the nation's best players. He threw for 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 2022. He also totaled 3,135 yards through the air. On the ground, he added 430 yards and five touchdowns. This play was good enough to earn him SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. This dual-threat ability makes him a desired quarterback option. Not only is he athletic, but he also has showcased the power to be accurate at all ranges. While commanding the offense, he rarely missed on throws and hardly ever turned it over. Outside of his injury that will likely hold him out of the preseason and the early stages of the regular season, the biggest knock on Hooker is his age. The talent that he's displayed is enough to shoot him toward the top of the quarterback rankings, but younger quarterbacks are much more appealing to NFL teams. Hooker will be 25 at the time of the draft. This makes him older than Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Bailey Zappe, Malik Willis, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Huntley, Sam Ehlinger, Davis Mills, Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Anthony Brown — who have all started NFL games.

WIDE RECEIVER CEDRIC TILLMAN

Tankathon: Round 3, Pick 67 to Chicago Bears Draft Tek: Round 2, Pick 52 to Tennessee Titans Draft Countdown: Round 2, Pick 45 to Green Bay Packers Possibly the most risky pick of Tennessee's stars is Cedric Tillman. In Tillman's first three years on Rocky Top, he caught a total of eight passes. In his fourth year, he caught 64 while totaling 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, in just the third game of the season during his fifth year, he suffered a lower leg injury that plagued him for the remaining games. He appeared in just three games following the injury before shutting it down for the season and declaring for the NFL Draft. Through his six appearances, though, he racked up 417 yards and three touchdowns. Before his injury, in a matchup against Pittsburgh, he dazzled with 162 yards and an overtime touchdown to push the Vols to victory. The talent is clearly there for Tillman but NFL teams may get scared off by his injury and limited reps this season. It is hard to imagine he falls too far in the draft, though.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE DARNELL WRIGHT

Tankathon: Round 2, Pick 63 to Buffalo Bills Draft Tek: N/A Draft Countdown: N/A Right tackle Darnell Wright is a prospect that some analysts are very high on. The four-year starter made a name for himself this season after earning a five-star ranking out of high school. In 2022, he played a key part in Tennessee's effective offensive line. He didn't allow a sack in 18 straight games dating back to the previous season. This earned him All-SEC First Team honors along with being named as a Rotary Lombardi Semifinalist. Besides his brute strength and athleticism, what interests analysts is his versatility. While at Tennessee, Wright saw success at both tackle positions and right guard. This plug-and-play skillset means he can fit in with almost any team that drafts him.

OFFENSIVE GUARD JEROME CARVIN