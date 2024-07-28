Out of Derby, Kansas, he has flipped his commitment from the Ducks to Tennessee .

We are not even a month removed from a decision by 2025 four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame as he committed to Oregon , but things have drastically changed and coming out of the dead period, there is a new decision for Brame.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end made his initial decision on June 29, as Brame committed to Oregon. This was a battle with Tennessee all the way to the decision, though.

Alec Abeln was not going to lay down, however, the dead period would impact this recruitment. It was known that Brame was looking to take a mid-Fall visit to Rocky Top but that has sped up as the Kansas native made his way back to Big Orange country on July 27.

What have the Vols done so well to keep themselves within striking distance?

During Brame's official visit, relationships were a top priority for the staff as they had the prospects take the time and really gel together.

"It was great being able to hang out with a bunch of guys like David (Sanders Jr.), George (MacIntyre), Jack (Van Doreslaer)," Brame said. "That was pretty cool getting to hang out with them. We went to the river on Friday. It was pretty good."

Brame would go on and elaborate more on the bond between him, MacIntyre and Van Doreslaer.

"We're pretty tight. Me, him (Jack), and George were all hanging out all weekend," Brame said. "We were on the same boat on Saturday. We all went tubing together. It was pretty cool, man. We're getting along pretty well."

That quote alone was great news to hear as Brame is the only tight end that the Vols were interested in pairing with Van Doreslaer. It appears they now have their duo at tight end that they were aiming for.

Josh Heupel and Abeln have done well in showing the massive tight end their plans for him, by reverting back to guys from the past. They have shown the various ways that they used former Vol Princeton Fant and even as far back to a guy that Heupel had while in Missouri, Albert Okwuegbunam.

Prior to making the initial decision, Brame was in Jacksonville, Florida for the Rivals Five-Star, where VolReport caught up with him detailing the preannouncement thought on the Vols if they were to be the choice.

"Probably Coach Abe, Coach Heup and the staff," Brame said. "The way they incorporate the tight ends in their offense. I went and watched a couple spring practices, caught a couple of film sessions and I really liked what I saw."

The Rivals No. 4 tight end would revert back to MacIntyre during the line of questioning on some things that moved the needle in the direction for the Vols.

"Honestly, George," Brame said. "Getting to hang out with George and a couple of the other committed guys like Jack, it was good getting to talk to them, and see how they like Tennessee."

Two other factors to consider is the Vols now have a tight end on their roster from Kansas, which gives Brame someone to talk to about adjusting from Kansas to Knoxville. The other factor is his girlfriend is currently a freshman at Tennessee and is on the Lady Vols soccer team.