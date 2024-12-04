FLIP ALERT: 4-star safety Timothy Merritt flips from Miami to Tennessee

Merritt has flipped his commitment from the Hurricanes to the Vols on Wednesday.

2025 four-star safety Timothy Merritt committed to Miami back in early June, but Tennessee continued to pursue the talented defensive back from Alabama.

Early Signing Day is providing rollercoasters as it usually does. It never fails that committed kids have a last-minute change of heart or purposely wait until this day to make their changes known.

It was never a secret that the Vols' staff stayed on the hunt for Merritt, however, the buzz did seem to die down when Lagonza 'Shaedy' Hayward pledged his commitment to the Vols.

Just a few days ago, Hayward decommitted from Tennessee, opening the door for a full court press of Merritt. The Alabama native has maintained for months that there was a two-man race and it appears that Tennessee was that other man, along with the Hurricanes.

Merritt was last known to be on campus for the Alabama game in which the Vols were the winner, 24-17.

How much did that visit move the needle for Tennessee? Apparently, it helped enough to put the flip in motion.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound safety has always enjoyed Rocky Top. In the past, Merritt has stated that Tennessee feels like home every time and that the fans are a huge factor, as well.

The Vols may or may not fully lose Hayward, but they have a solid player that is definitely on board and ready to be a Vol in the meantime.