FLIP ALERT: LB Jadon Perlotte flips from USC to Tennessee

As signing day approached, Tennessee was not done building its incoming recruiting class as it looked to flip some targets down the stretch.
On Wednesday, the Vols made some late fireworks of their own as they flipped linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte from USC.
Tennessee never relented on its push for the backer out of Georgia making a second flip from the Trojans to the Vols in the last few weeks.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Perlotte has long been on Tennessee's radar as he made the trip to Knoxville to see the program several times in the last year, even after committing to other programs.
Linebackers coach William Inge and the rest of the coaching staff continued to chip away in his recruitment and that has now paid off as the Vols land the talents of the linebacker.
The three star jumped on the scene early at national power Buford High School with his length and athleticism and he has remained a target for several major programs on the recruiting scene.
To add on to his athletic traits, he is a violent player at the linebacker position, looking to punish whoever has the ball for coming into his vicinity.
*INSERT COMMITMENT TWEET*
He joins fellow Georgia natives Christian Gass and Jaedon Harmon in this year's linebacker haul for Tennessee, with the Vols beating out SEC rival programs for all three commits.
No matter who the position coach has been under Josh Heupel, the linebacker unit has been an aggressive unit especially against the run, posting impressive tackle for loss numbers every year of the current head coach's tenure.
Perlotte's aggressiveness will fit right into what this unit wants to do in stopping the run at the second level of the defense.
Tennessee came into the day as the No. 9 class in the country and are continuing to build nicely.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.