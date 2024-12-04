FLIP ALERT: LB Jadon Perlotte flips from USC to Tennessee

(Photo by Jadon Perlotte Twitter/X (@Jadon_Perlotte5))

As signing day approached, Tennessee was not done building its incoming recruiting class as it looked to flip some targets down the stretch. On Wednesday, the Vols made some late fireworks of their own as they flipped linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte from USC. Tennessee never relented on its push for the backer out of Georgia making a second flip from the Trojans to the Vols in the last few weeks. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Perlotte has long been on Tennessee's radar as he made the trip to Knoxville to see the program several times in the last year, even after committing to other programs. Linebackers coach William Inge and the rest of the coaching staff continued to chip away in his recruitment and that has now paid off as the Vols land the talents of the linebacker. The three star jumped on the scene early at national power Buford High School with his length and athleticism and he has remained a target for several major programs on the recruiting scene. To add on to his athletic traits, he is a violent player at the linebacker position, looking to punish whoever has the ball for coming into his vicinity.

*INSERT COMMITMENT TWEET*