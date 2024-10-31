FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin

in other news
As Tennessee football puts the final pieces on its 2025 class, the Vols have now completed a flip of an in-state linebacker to add depth to the position.
Brenden Anes, a three-star backer from Franklin, Tennessee, announced his decision to decommit from Wisconsin and join the Vols.
He had previously been committed to the Badgers since January 22.
From outside Nashville, Anes has previously taken a visit to Knoxville.
He was in town for Tennessee's fall scrimmage on April 1 of 2023 where he connected with fellow state of Tennessee linebacker prospect Arion Carter who was entering his freshman season at the time.
This led to him landing an offer from the Vols on November 3. This came at a time when his recruitment was rising as he offer landed offers from Duke, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Liberty. He also took a visit to Indiana shortly after while already holding an offer.
After an early January visit to Madison, he pulled the trigger and committed to the Badgers. This would last until his flip cements his future in his home state.
He now joins Jaedon Harmon and Christian Gass as linebackers in the class. A position that was thin in the 2025 class for a while now has three pieces committed to William Inge, Tim Banks and Josh Heupel.
This is the 24th commit on the class for the Vols. They went into the commitment as the No. 11 class in the country, but should move back into the top 10 after the announcement.
