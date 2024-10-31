FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin

As Tennessee football puts the final pieces on its 2025 class, the Vols have now completed a flip of an in-state linebacker to add depth to the position.

Brenden Anes, a three-star backer from Franklin, Tennessee, announced his decision to decommit from Wisconsin and join the Vols.

He had previously been committed to the Badgers since January 22.

