A hall of fame football coach once said, speed never had a bad day. If that’s true then Lakeland, Fla. wide receiver Arian Smith is always happy.

The 6-0, 175 pound wide out can fly, having been clocked in the sub 4.4’s at various places. As a sophomore in track, Smith long jumped 25-3.25, the best in the nation in 2018.

When it comes to recruiting, the elite athlete has offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Nebraska to name a few. He spent the last couple of days on Rocky Top and the Vols have moved up the ranks.

“I enjoyed everything,” Smith said. “I am surprised. They have risen into my top 6.





“I like how they run things around here. I like the city. There are more things to do then you think there would be.”





Smith said the closeness of the city was appealing as well.





“I like that everything is right there,” Smith said. “There’s so much within walking distance. You don’t have to go too far to do something. It’s convenient.”





Tennessee’s message for Smith as a student athlete was simple. His speed is a need both on the gridiron and in track.





“Their message is that they need me,” Smith said. “I could come here play football, run track and win in both.





“They love everything about my game. They think that I’m one of the best players in the country.”





Smith said the strength of his game starts simply with his effort.





“I don’t give up. I’m going to keep going. I will finish whatever I do,” Smith offered.





The sunshine state product is also impressed with the people of Tennessee starting with receiver coach Tee Martin who he’s grown close with.





“Coach Martin, that’s my buddy. He’s my dog,” Smith said. “He’s going to make sure you have what you need to be successful and is going to make sure you do what you need to do to make sure you can be the best you can be.”





Smith is also impressed with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.





“He’s chill,” said Smith. “But when it comes to game time he’s a whole different person. He will be a mentor, a father figure. He’s going to be there for you.”





The elite track star also met with track assistant head coach Travis Geopfert and was impressed with his message and how Tennessee’s two programs work together.





“I talk to coach G. He told me that I could come here and be successful on the track as well as successful in football,” Smith said.





“What stands out the most is how they run things and how they have it set up for dual sport players for their training for both sports.”



