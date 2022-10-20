It's a Homecoming game against an FCS opponent sandwiched between a program-defining win and a rivalry clash with another top-25 team, but Tennessee's focus hasn't wavered in its preparation for UT Martin.

The No. 3 Vols, fresh off of a 52-49 win over Alabama, host the Skyhawks in a midseason break from SEC play on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon ET on SEC Network), but if this Tennessee team has proven anything besides the fact that it can score at will, it's the ability to quickly shift focus.

This week hasn't been any different.

"Just really good energy and focus out on the practice field," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Thursday. "I feel like they've strained. Today, for us, I thought it was really clean for this point in the week, so now it's about finishing our preparation and our competitive spirit on gameday. I want to see our guys go fly around and execute."

UT Martin can score, too.

The Skyhawks (4-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) are averaging more than 37 points per game behind 188.3 yards on the ground and another 297.2 through the air.

Quarterback Dresser Winn has completed 133 passes for 1,761 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games and running back Zak Wallace has 10 rushing touchdowns in that same span.

For a Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defense that is currently allowing 332 passing yards per game but is also limiting opponents to less 100 yards in the run game, Saturday could prove to be a much-needed tune-up before a critical back-half of the season starts next week against No. 19 Kentucky.

“Obviously, offensively, you just look at the production that (UT Martin) had to move the football and score points," Heupel said. "It will be a great test for us on the defensive side of the football. We'll have to go out and execute and play well. There's some things that we've had to focus on."

Tennessee's offense has been as balanced as its been all season in each of its last two outings against LSU and Alabama.

The Vols rushed for a combined 445 yards and four touchdowns in those games while being even more lethal in the passing game. Against Alabama, quarterback Hendon Hooker picked apart the Crimson Tide secondary for 385 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were hauled in by wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt.

The offense currently ranks first among FBS teams with 551 yards per game and their success rate in the red zone is also top-five with a perfect 35 scores on 35 trips.

"First, (having) good players and having the ability to execute," Heupel said. "Take the plan, adjust to what they're seeing over the course of the game, decision making, first and foremost by Hendon with competitive catches on the outside. You know, the skill guys being on the same page and the ability to run the football. We've continued to be more and more efficient in that.

"We put all of those things together and it's allowed us to be more efficient with the football in the red zone."

