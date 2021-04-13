VolQuest - Foley recaps trip to see Vols' open practice

Three-star tight end Brody Foley made the trip down to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s open spring practice and loved what he saw.

“It was sweet,” Foley told Volquest. “I loved all the energy and everything the offense was doing. It just seemed fun, like everybody was having a great time at practice, which you don’t see a ton.”

The Anderson High School product out of Cincinatti, Ohio has established a great relationship with Vols tight end coach Alex Golesh and wanted to see his potential position coach in action. Not only did Foley want to see the tight ends in person, but he also wanted to see Josh Heupel’s offense for the first time.

“I thought that was pretty big because if I go there, I’m going to be in the offense and have to learn it,” Foley told Volquest. “And then the campus as a whole, because I haven’t been down there. Just to kind of see everything and see what was going on down on the field.

“It was great. I love what Coach Golesh was doing. They did a lot of end zone and third down stuff. That fired me up to see what the tight ends were doing and getting a decent amount of balls, and being pretty heavily involved in the run scheme. It was awesome.”

Tennessee is “definitely up there” for Foley following the unofficial visit this weekend. Foley plans on using one of his official visits on the Vols, whether that be in June or in the fall so that he can experience a gameday on Rocky Top. He also intends on taking an official visit to Minnesota and Rutgers, and already has one scheduled to Indiana.