VolQuest - Football program pausing activities

Josh Heupel's program is on shut down after COVID test the last few days came back positive.

Wednesday, Tennessee issued a statement regarding the shut down.

The Tennessee football program has temporarily paused all team activities out of an abundance of caution after its recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing revealed multiple positive tests among staff members and student-athletes.

Upon learning of the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC and local health department guidelines.

Sources tell Volquest that some of the positive test are with staff and office personnel not players. Tennessee is scheduled to start spring practice on Tuesday next week.