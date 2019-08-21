News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 08:08:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee currently balancing experience versus youth

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

With just over a week before kickoff to the 2019 season, head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t talking in circles. He isn’t giving random coach speak. He simply has a bit of a delimma. Pruitt, in his seco...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}