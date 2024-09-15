For Tennessee football, maintaining routine key in preparation for SEC play

Tennessee players and coaches had ample time to think about next week late Saturday night.

If they were, they're not letting on. The No. 7 Vols routed Kent State, 71-0 behind a record-breaking offensive performance at Neyland Stadium one week before Tennessee goes on the road for the first time to open league play against No. 15 Oklahoma.

There's plenty to think about. A top 15 clash, a primetime stage and the story of Vols' head coach Josh Heupel returning to the place where he led the Sooners to their last national title nearly 25 years ago.

As Tennessee (3-0) began to pull its starters after going up 65-0 in the second quarter, their minds drifting to what lay ahead would be understandable, even as they watched third and fourth team players preserve their third shutout in the last four games.

"I look at everybody the same man," Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who finished 10-of-16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown in less than two quarters, said. "We got our team, they got their team. That's the next opponent that's on our schedule...I'm not looking at this any other way."

Iamaleava was echoing what Heupel said. The questions they fielded after a game in which the Vols posted a program-record 740 yards of total offense and broke records in total points and points in a quarter in the modern era, touched on that performance, but circled back to Oklahoma (3-0).

The answers remained the same.

"I think we're very prepared each week," Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander said. "We take it week by week and the motto's been Tennessee vs. Tennessee. So the battle is against ourselves. I think we're ready for SEC ball and I can't wait to go after it next week."