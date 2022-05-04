For the Vol run game it's about achieving plus 2

Plus 2 has been the theme for the Vols run game since the end of the 2021 season. It was spring battle cry if you will for not only the running backs but for the offensive line as well.

It’s simple. You fall forward especially in short yardage situations. It’s something they didn’t do well enough in 2021.

According to PFF stats, Tennessee’s returning running backs had 713 yards after contact in 2021 on 331 carries. That’s an average of 2 yards a carry after being touched. It’s a number the Vol offensive staff knows needs to be better.

“We need to be able to finish what we call pad plus 2. We need to be able to on contact fall forward, get to 3rd and 1 or 3rd and 2 and get those yards on the first try,” running backs coach Jerry Mack said. “We don’t need to get that to 4th down. Make sure coach Golesh and coach Heupel knows we can call this play one time and we can get the first down. So that physicality in the room needs to continue to grow.”

In Tennessee’s overtime bowl loss, the Vols were stopped on 4th and 1 twice. Now the last one was a bad call, but it clearly wasn’t a well executed play as Jaylen Wright appeared to be pulled in on second effort.

The Vols weren’t great all year in short yardage running situations which is why it was an obvious point of emphasis for spring practice and it’s a daily reminder from line coach Glen Elarbee to the guys in his room.

“You really only get to measure yourselves in three categories — short yardage, sacks, tackles for loss. We have to be better up front there’s no doubt. Third and short has to be our down and distance. We have to move the line of scrimmage,” Elarbee said.

Another key for the run game is adjusting on the fly as the Vols often times see defenses play them different than they do other teams.

"I think being able to execute into multiple different looks,” offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said of the next step in the run game including short yard situations. “Again, because of how we play, people play us differently from what you see on film a lot of the time. It's being able to adjust within the game – being able to get to the right things earlier in games and being able to adjust earlier in games. The quarterback run game, you know, with a healthy Hendon we look different. People have to defend us different. With a banged-up Hendon, you take that dimension out of the game and we're uniquely different. So, continuing to develop the quarterback run game, continue to keep Hendon healthy. That gives us another dimension. And then just us, up front, as we continue to build to what should look like the starting five, those guys playing together is going to be huge in the run game.”

A run game that was good in 2021 amassing 2,832 yards, but also a run game that needs to be better in short yard situations and better at playing through contact.