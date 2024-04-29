Former 4-star DB Cristian Conyer departing from Tennessee, enters portal
Tennessee football has lost a defensive back to the transfer portal.
Cristian Conyer is departing from the Vols after one season with the team.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
In Conyer's lone season in Knoxville, he appeared in 10 games. He racked up one tackle in this time. Most of his time was spent on special teams.
PFF lists Conyer as playing four total defensive snaps in his career. Three came in the blowout win over UConn. One came in the victory over South Carolina.
He was given a 60.3 rating for the four plays.
Conyer was a four-star recruit out of high school. He was the No. 1 player out of the state of Kentucky and the No. 39 at the cornerback position.
He attended South Warren in Bowling Green, Kentucky where he played both sides of the ball. He helped lead South Warren to the Kentucky state playoffs in each of his seasons with the team. This included a 14-1 season and Class 5A State Championship when he was a junior in 2021.
