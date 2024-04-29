Tennessee football has lost a defensive back to the transfer portal. Cristian Conyer is departing from the Vols after one season with the team. He has three years of eligibility remaining. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhdmUgZW50ZXJlZCB0aGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsIHdpdGgg dGhyZWUgeWVhcnMgb2YgZWxpZ2liaWxpdHkgcmVtYWluaW5nLiBJJiMzOTtk IGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgQ29hY2ggSGV1cGVsIGFuZCB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0 eSBvZiBUZW5uZXNzZWUgZm9yIHRoZSBjaGFuY2UgdG8gcGxheSBpbiB0aGUg U0VDLiBJIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgdGhlIHN1cHBvcnQgb2YgdGhlIGNvYWNoaW5n IHN0YWZmLCBteSB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMgYW5kIGZhbnMuIFRoYW5rIHlvdSwgVm9s IE5hdGlvbiE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDcmlzdGlhbiBDb255ZXIgKEBDb255ZXJD MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db255ZXJDMi9zdGF0 dXMvMTc4NDk4NDUyODEyMzA0NDE0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In Conyer's lone season in Knoxville, he appeared in 10 games. He racked up one tackle in this time. Most of his time was spent on special teams. PFF lists Conyer as playing four total defensive snaps in his career. Three came in the blowout win over UConn. One came in the victory over South Carolina. He was given a 60.3 rating for the four plays.