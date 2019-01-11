Tennessee offensive lineman Drew Richmond is the latest former premier prospect to enter his name into the transfer portal. The former 5-star just wrapped up his red-shirt junior season on Rocky Top and his one year of eligibility left at the college level.

After a redshirt season in 2015, Richmond started at left tackle during his red-shirt freshman and sophomore seasons at Tennessee. The arrival of new head coach Jeremy Pruitt saw Richmond flip to the right side and start at right tackle during this past season. During his time, he saw three different offensive line coaches. In his first two seasons, Don Mahoney coached the Vol offensive line, Walt Wells followed Mahoney and then he was coached by current offensive line boss, Will Friend this past season.

Richmond has never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded his recruitment coming out of Memphis University School. The one time Ole Miss commitment flipped to Tennessee on national signing day in 2015. A class that signed five offensive lineman in 2015 currently only has one man left in the form of Chance Hall.