Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili transfers to Tennessee
In the midst of National Signing Day, Tennessee has landed another player from the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Already with a handful of transfers joining the program for the 2023 season, the Vols have landed a commitment from former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili.
The addition of Pili gives the Vols a big-time tackler with a lot of experience who can come in and make an immediate impact.
As a junior at BYU, Pili totaled 62 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble — which he also recovered. He was named a team captain for the Cougars in his first season back after suffering an injury early into the 2021 campaign.
Pili’s best game as a Cougar came against Arizona as he had a career-high 17 total tackles. He has one final season of eligibility left and will bring a ton of experience and tenacity to the Vols’ linebacker room.
The Vols are already bringing in some big-time players at linebacker through the high school ranks in Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander. Pili has the chance to come in and make a significant impact in the defense.
Pili joins an already-solid transfer class that will look to help Tennessee compete for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff spot.
