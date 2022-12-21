News More News
Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili transfers to Tennessee

Tennessee has landed another player from the NCAA Transfer Portal.
In the midst of National Signing Day, Tennessee has landed another player from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Already with a handful of transfers joining the program for the 2023 season, the Vols have landed a commitment from former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili.

The addition of Pili gives the Vols a big-time tackler with a lot of experience who can come in and make an immediate impact.

As a junior at BYU, Pili totaled 62 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble — which he also recovered. He was named a team captain for the Cougars in his first season back after suffering an injury early into the 2021 campaign.

Pili’s best game as a Cougar came against Arizona as he had a career-high 17 total tackles. He has one final season of eligibility left and will bring a ton of experience and tenacity to the Vols’ linebacker room.

The Vols are already bringing in some big-time players at linebacker through the high school ranks in Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander. Pili has the chance to come in and make a significant impact in the defense.

Pili joins an already-solid transfer class that will look to help Tennessee compete for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff spot.

