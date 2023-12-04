Former 4-star OL Addison Nichols latest Vol to enter transfer portal
In Tennessee's 2022 class, it brought in a number of highly ranked four-star recruits.
One of these was offensive lineman Addison Nichols.
Now, following his redshirt freshman season, Nichols has entered the transfer portal.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
In his true freshman year, Nichols played in just two games. Due to this, he earned a redshirt.
This season, he was a consistent member of the special teams unit and one of the first linemen off the bench. He played in every game this year between time on the offense and field goal units.
Nichols was a highly-rated prospect out of high school.
The Norcross, Ga. product was given a four-star rating by Rivals.com and was considered the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country. This was good for the No. 166 spot nationally, as well.
Now, Nichols will have three years of eligibility remaining to finish his college career.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––