Former 4-star OL Addison Nichols latest Vol to enter transfer portal

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) takes the field before the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) takes the field before the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium. (Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

In Tennessee's 2022 class, it brought in a number of highly ranked four-star recruits.

One of these was offensive lineman Addison Nichols.

Now, following his redshirt freshman season, Nichols has entered the transfer portal.

In his true freshman year, Nichols played in just two games. Due to this, he earned a redshirt.

This season, he was a consistent member of the special teams unit and one of the first linemen off the bench. He played in every game this year between time on the offense and field goal units.

Nichols was a highly-rated prospect out of high school.

The Norcross, Ga. product was given a four-star rating by Rivals.com and was considered the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country. This was good for the No. 166 spot nationally, as well.

Now, Nichols will have three years of eligibility remaining to finish his college career.

