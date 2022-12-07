Former Indiana kicker Charles Campbell commits to Vols as grad transfer
Tennessee landed its second commitment of the day via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Indiana graduate transfer placekicker Charles Campbell. He joined former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles as players to pledge to the Vols on Wednesday.
Campbell – a native of Jackson, Tennessee – is returning home to play his final season of college football with the Vols. He brings plenty of experience and talent to Tennessee's special teams unit for the 2023 campaign.
In 2018, Campbell was an Army All-American and was ranked as the No. 5 kicker in the nation by Rivals.
While at Indiana, Campbell had a career 76.5 field goal percentage and was named an All-Big Ten Second Team selection following the 2020 season. His career-long field goal was from 55 yards, and Campbell never missed an extra point attempt during his time with the Hoosiers.
Campbell was ranked as a three-star prospect and one of the top kickers in the country, and he chose Indiana over a number of other offers. He comes to Tennessee with good numbers and will look to continue his success with the Vols.
The addition of Campbell brings some much-needed experience to the kicking room as Tennessee will lose starter Chase McGrath following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Alongside Campbell, the Vols will have Max Gilbert – an in-state walk-on – and JT Carver on their roster.
