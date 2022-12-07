Tennessee landed its second commitment of the day via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Indiana graduate transfer placekicker Charles Campbell. He joined former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles as players to pledge to the Vols on Wednesday.

Campbell – a native of Jackson, Tennessee – is returning home to play his final season of college football with the Vols. He brings plenty of experience and talent to Tennessee's special teams unit for the 2023 campaign.

In 2018, Campbell was an Army All-American and was ranked as the No. 5 kicker in the nation by Rivals.