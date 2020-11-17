Former Jayhawk commit picks up Tennessee offer
Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting cycle is far from over and the class is still taking shape as the Vols’ coaching staff continues to pursue playmakers who could make the difference in years ahead.Keon C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news