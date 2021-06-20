Former Jayhawk Karon Prunty details Tennessee official visit

Former Kansas Jayhawk and one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, Karon Prunty, took in Knoxville this weekend on an official visit.

“I had fun. They showed me a good time,” Prunty said Sunday morning. “The coaches and players said a lot of good things.”

Tennessee veteran defensive back Theo Jackson spent a lot of time with the cornerback while in town and was one of the key advocators on the Volunteers’ behalf.

“He said it’s a different culture right now,” Prunty said of Jackson. “He said the program is changing.”

Tennessee, in need of corners, said goodbye to Bryce Thompson following the 2020 season. It reeled in former JUCO standout and one-time Auburn signee Kamal Hadden this offseason but lost the commit of another cornerback in Ro Torrence earlier this month.

“Tennessee is one of my top-two schools. Them and South Carolina,” Prunty said. “What I’m looking for in my decision is a program that’s family-oriented, regular playing time and a place that feels like home.

“I’ll be making my decision sometime next week.”