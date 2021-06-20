Former Jayhawk Karon Prunty details Tennessee official visit
Former Kansas Jayhawk and one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, Karon Prunty, took in Knoxville this weekend on an official visit.
“I had fun. They showed me a good time,” Prunty said Sunday morning. “The coaches and players said a lot of good things.”
Tennessee veteran defensive back Theo Jackson spent a lot of time with the cornerback while in town and was one of the key advocators on the Volunteers’ behalf.
“He said it’s a different culture right now,” Prunty said of Jackson. “He said the program is changing.”
Tennessee, in need of corners, said goodbye to Bryce Thompson following the 2020 season. It reeled in former JUCO standout and one-time Auburn signee Kamal Hadden this offseason but lost the commit of another cornerback in Ro Torrence earlier this month.
“Tennessee is one of my top-two schools. Them and South Carolina,” Prunty said. “What I’m looking for in my decision is a program that’s family-oriented, regular playing time and a place that feels like home.
“I’ll be making my decision sometime next week.”
UT defensive backs coach Willie Martinez spent a lot of time with Prunty over the weekend – watching film and detailing how the former Jayhawk would fit into the defensive plans.
“He’s a funny dude. He’s very passionate about what he does and I really enjoyed my time with him,” Prunty said of Martinez. “My time with him wasn’t only about football. We talked about life and what type of persona I am.”
As a freshman in 2020, Prunty started all nine games for Kansas and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He finished the campaign racking up 26 tackles with one interception and one forced fumble. Prunty never allowed a touchdown all season, broke up 10 passes and allowed only 38.5 percent of passes to be completed against him.
“They are all really good guys,” Prunty said of Josh Heupel and the Volunteer coaches. “I can see what they are trying to build and how they are trying to get this program back to where it was in the past. I can see the vision.”
Between the two finalists, the Portsmouth, Va. native said he’s not leaning towards one at the moment. Rather, he’ll take some time to review both official visits and decide between Tennessee or South Carolina soon.
Prunty has three years of eligibility remaining – plus an additional COVID year.
“The weekend of was full of activities. It was a pretty fun weekend,” Prunty concluded. “They like my speed and believe I can make a difference for them.”