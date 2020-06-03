Tennessee, the SEC and college football has lost one of it’s greats.

Former Vol captain, all-American and championship coach John T. Majors has passed away at the age of 85.

No one was more orange then Majors. The Lynchburg, Tennessee native arrived in Knoxville in 1953, after he starred as a halfback for Huntland High. That All-American was runner-up to Paul Hourning for the Heisman Trophy in 1956.

In 1957, Majors begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Vols. Majors became the head coach at Iowa State in 1968. In 1973, Majors moved to Pitt where he found great success landing Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett and in 1976, Majors and the Panthers won the national title.

In 1977, Johnny came marching home to lead his beloved Vols. Facing a major rebuild, Majors returned the Vols to a national power winning SEC Championships in 1986, 89 and 1990.

With his signature sideline suits, claps, and catch phrases Majors was an iconic figure in not just Tennessee football but in college football.

“Obviously, it’s the overused term but he was a giant,” said Charles Davis a member of the beloved 1985 SugarVols. “The history of SEC football can’t be written without Johnny Majors as a player, coach. He won at everything he ever did.

“For me I will remember different moments on and off the field. We had conversations about different things that I have and will use for the rest of my life. The influence he had on your life last with your forever. There’s never been a day in my life after playing for him that I didn’t think about him. It’s a great loss and a sad day for all of us.”



