Former Tennessee baseball pitcher Chase Dollander earns win in MLB debut

On Sunday afternoon, the right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies.

It didn't take long for former Tennessee baseball starting pitcher Chase Dollander to climb his way into the big leagues.

In the bullpen, another former 2022 and 2023 teammate Seth Halvorsen has also been a relief piece for Colorado on the mound this season. He did not pitch on Sunday.

Dollander is now the third player out of Tennessee on the Rockies' major league squad. Jordan Beck , a former teammate of Dollander in 2022, entered as a pinch-runner in the game and came across to score a run.

Colorado won the game 12-5 while giving Dollander a 7-4 cushion when he left the mound.

Dollander's ERA now sits at 7.20 after the first outing of his MLB career. Despite allowing four runs, the Rockies' bats did enough to earn him his first major league win.

The righty allowed seven hits and four earned runs in the game. He walked one batter but struck out six. Twice, the A's got the best of him for home runs.

Dollander got the ball to start against the Athletics. He went five innings in the game, throwing 79 pitches. 49 of these pitches were in for strikes.

LHP Garrett Crochet - Red Sox

Landing a massive contract in his first year with the Red Sox is Garrett Crochet. This is his first season with Boston after beginning his career with the White Sox.

This is fifth year in the show. He is coming off a season featuring a 6-12 record with the league's worst team. He started in all 32 appearances while posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.

At Tennessee, Crochet pitched for Vols from 2018-20. He made 13 starts in 36 appearances while earning a 4.64 ERA. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round (11th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft.

His junior year at Tennessee was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RHP Ben Joyce - Angels

Ben Joyce returns to the Angels' MLB squad after splitting time between Los Angeles and minor league affiliates. This will be his third season of service with 43 games already under his belt entering the year.

In that time, Joyce has started one game while earning a 3-1 record and four saves. His career ERA sits at 2.82 with a 1.30 WHIP.

The hard-throwing righty played for Tennessee from 2021-22 but didn't pitch in 2021 due to injury. He began his career with a two-year stint at Walters State CC. In 2022, he recorded a 2.23 ERA and 2-1 record in 27 appearances and one start. He was a part of a team that won the regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

That season earned him a spot NCBWA Third-Team All-American honor. He was picked in the third round by the Angels in the 2022 MLB Draft.

OF Jordan Beck - Rockies

After making his major league debut a year ago, Jordan Beck cracked the Rockies' opening-day roster. In 55 games as a rookie, Beck hit .188 with a .245 on-base percentage.

He left the yard with three home runs and six doubles while driving in 13 RBI and crossing himself for 14 runs.

Beck played with the Vols from 2020-22 with 149 games played and 142 starts. He hit .284 with 34 home runs and 134 RBI.

He was picked in the 14th round by the Red Sox out of high school before choosing to play for Tennessee. After his collegiate career, he was picked 38th overall by the Rockies.

RHP Seth Halvorsen - Rockies

Seth Halvorsen made his debut last season with the Rockies. In his first year of MLB play, he pitched in 12 games.

In his rookie year, he threw for a 1.46 ERA and earned a 2-1 record and two saves.

Halvorsen pitched for Missouri from 2019-21 before transferring to Tennessee. He missed the 2022 season due to injury before pitching well in 2023. In his lone year on the mound for the Vols, he appeared in 25 games with one start. He posted a 3.81 ERA and 3-3 record with two saves.

He was picked in the 20th round by the Twins out of high school and in the 19th round by Phillies in 2021. He finally agreed to play in the pros after being picked by the Rockies in the seventh round in the 2023 MLB Draft.