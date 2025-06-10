Former Tennessee baseball pitcher predicted to make MLB All-Star Game

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

According to ESPN's updated predictions, he's on track to make that appearance.

Garrett Crochet , now the ace pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, is looking to head to a second-straight All-Star game.

One of the brightest stars under Tony Vitello's tenure as Tennessee baseball's head coach is building off a great start to his young MLB career.

Crochet is having a career year after getting paid handsomely by the Red Sox. He has appeared and started in 14 games while posting a 6-4 record with poor run support.

In this time, he's posted a career-best 2.35 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. In 88 innings, he has managed 110 strikeouts while only walking 27 batters.

At the time of the conclusion of his most recent outing, a strong win over the Yankees in his first appearance of the historic rivalry, his 100 strikeouts lead the MLB.

Last year with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet earned a spot in his first All-Star Game while earning AL Comeback Player of the Year. With the White Sox, he appeared and started in 32 games while posting a 6-12 record for a terrible Chicago team. This featured a 3.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.

Crochet also pitched for the White Sox in 2020, 2021 and 2023. He missed the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery.

At Tennessee, Crochet pitched for Vols from 2018-20, all under skipper Tony Vitello.

He made 13 starts in 36 appearances while earning a 4.64 ERA in his career. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round (11th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft.

As a freshman, Crochet posted a 5.51 ERA and 5-6 record. He appeared in 17 games while starting in six.

The following year, Crochet made 18 appearances and six starts. He went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in his outings.

His junior year at Tennessee was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the cancellation, he pitched in 3.1 innings in one start. He did not give up a run and struck out six batters.