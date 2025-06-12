Lady Vols basketball renewing historic rivalry in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This is the third ACC team on Tennessee's schedule to this point, with UT already set to face NC State on Nov. 4 in Greensboro, N.C. and Louisville on Dec. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Due to the event, Tennessee has been paired up with Stanford for the 2025 version. The Lady Vols will hit the road to play the Cardinal on Dec. 3 in a true road game.

In Kim Caldwell's second season, Lady Vols basketball are getting a historic rivalry renewed due to the ACC/SEC Challenge.

All-time, Tennessee is 25-14 against Stanford. However, the Lady Vols are on a four-game losing streak in the series spanning from 2018-22.

The most recent meeting was on the road where the Cardinal won 77-70 over the Kellie Harper-led squad.

The annual series between the teams began in 19898 under Pat Summitt. It was discontinued after the 2022 defeat.

There is currently no tip-off time or TV designation for this year's meeting between Tennessee and Stanford. However, games will all air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network or SEC Network.

This is now the third-year of the event. In 2023, the 14 games resulted in a 7-7 tie between the conferences.

Last season, the SEC took the upper hand while going 10-6 across the matchups. This included a narrow win over Florida State at home for the Lady Vols by the score of 79-77. It was a late Zee Spearman shot that was the decider.

Last year's Tennessee team is set to return Talaysia Cooper, Spearman, Ruby Whitehorn, Kaniya Boyd and Alyssa Latham. Senior guard Kaiya Wynn will also be returning after missing last season due to injury.

According to ESPN rankings, UT brings in the No. 1 transfer class and No. 2 recruiting class to pair up with the returners. ESPN also ranked the Lady Vols as the No. 7 team in the country in its Way-Too-Early rankings.