Tennessee baseball legend Christian Moore getting called up to the MLB

He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and is the top-ranked prospect in the organization's system.

Christian Moore , a middle infielder in the Angels' system, is being called up from Triple-A to the show.

One of the best players in Tennessee baseball history is getting his first crack at the MLB.

Moore began this season with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. There, he notched a batting average of .234 with one home run in 124 at-bats during the 2025 campaign.

With the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees this season, Moore was hitting at a .350 average with a .424 on-base percentage before being called up. He hit four home runs in 80 at-bats and 20 games.

In his first professional year in the minors, he quickly tore it up. He hit .347 with six home runs in just 101 at-bats through 25 games (two in A, 23 in AA). This was without much of a break after he helped lead Tennessee to a national title.

He played three seasons with the Vols while playing the role of starting second baseman in his final two seasons.

As a freshman, he sometimes came off the bench, but showed flashes as a designated hitter in 51 appearances and 29 starts. He hit .305 with 10 home runs on the season. This was the 2022 season that saw Tennessee take the No. 1 overall seed into the NCAA Tournament and after winning both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

As a sophomore, Moore played in 63 games while starting 61. He was a key piece of the 2023 team that returned to the College World Series. He hit .304 with 17 home runs while snagging 16 stolen bases.

In the Clemson Regional, he earned MVP as the Vols upset Clemson.

As a junior, Moore was the lead-off hitter. He played and started in 72 games over the course of the year. He posted an average of .375 with an on-base percentage of .451. He nailed a program single-season record 34 home runs and set the program career record at 61.

He was named a First-Team All-American by multiple outlets along with his All-SEC First-Team nod. When looking at SEC stats alone, he was the triple crown leader with the conference lead for hits, RBI and home runs.

Of countless memorable moments, Moore's highlight is likely his phenomenal game one of the 2024 CWS. Against Florida State, he hit for the cycle and came up with a two-out double to keep the inning alive in the bottom of the ninth before Tennessee ultimately produced a walk-off. This was the second-ever cycle in CWS history.

He stayed hot through the remainder of the event and was crucial in the Vols' best-of-three series win over Texas A&M in the finals.