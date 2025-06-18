Former Tennessee football QB Jarrett Guarantano speaks on UT 5-star commit

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) walks off the field after defeating Missouri 35-12 during a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo by Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Jarrett Guarantano, a former Tennessee quarterback, has weighed in on the Vols' latest five-star commit at the position. After Faizon Brandon impressed at Elite11, Gurantano posted on his Twitter/X account his thoughts. "Faizon Brandon is THE real deal," Guarantano wrote. "With a really good supporting cast & Coach Heupel's ability to coach Offense, endless potential. Obviously a lot must happen with a Quarterback's development, but his talent is immense. Also, might be one of the flyest first names. #Vols #GBO."

Guarantano was a highly-rated recruit himself in the 2016 class. He was a four-star and the No. 37 overall player in the cycle. Out of Oradell, New Jersey, he was the No. 2 player out of the state and No. 3 dual-threat quarterback.

Guarantano played at Tennessee during a turbulent period for the program. During the 2017 campaign, the final under Butch Jones, he played in nine games. In that time, he completed 62% of passes for 997 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. As a sophomore, he helped usher in the Jeremy Pruitt era. Guarantano played in 12 games while tossing for 1,907 yards, 12 touchdowns and three picks. 2019 saw him begin the year as a starter, as well, and he appeared in all 13 games. He threw for 2,158 yards on 59% passing with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His final year was in 2020 during the Covid-shortened season and Pruitt's final year with the program. He played in seven games while throwing for 1,112 yards, six touchdowns and four picks. He rounded out his career with Washington State after transferring.