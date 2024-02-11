Advertisement
Former Tennessee football standout Trey Smith wins second Super Bowl

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Former Tennessee standout Trey Smith has won a second-straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The starting guard played every offensive snap for Kansas City and is already a two-time champion in the NFL.

Smith took down former teammate Jauan Jennings in the game who had a career night and was likely in line to win Super Bowl MVP.

Jennings finished the night with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also connected with Christian McCaffery for a 21-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the first half.

His touchdown pass and reception mark the second time a player has ever recorded both stats in the Super Bowl along with Nick Foles of the Eagles in 2018.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football alum Jauan Jennings throws for Super Bowl touchdown

Out of high school, Smith was a four-star prospect. He was considered the No. 49 player in the country out of Jackson, Tenn.

As the No. 8 tackle in his class and No. 4 player in the state, Smith made an instant impact for the Vols. He started all 12 games as a true freshman.

Then, blood clots were found in his lungs which held him out for the final stretch of the season. He would return in 2019 and 2020 as a key piece, though.

