Former Tennessee standout Trey Smith has won a second-straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The starting guard played every offensive snap for Kansas City and is already a two-time champion in the NFL.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Smith took down former teammate Jauan Jennings in the game who had a career night and was likely in line to win Super Bowl MVP.

Jennings finished the night with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also connected with Christian McCaffery for a 21-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the first half.

His touchdown pass and reception mark the second time a player has ever recorded both stats in the Super Bowl along with Nick Foles of the Eagles in 2018.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football alum Jauan Jennings throws for Super Bowl touchdown