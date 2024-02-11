Former Tennessee football standout Trey Smith wins second Super Bowl
Former Tennessee standout Trey Smith has won a second-straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.
The starting guard played every offensive snap for Kansas City and is already a two-time champion in the NFL.
Smith took down former teammate Jauan Jennings in the game who had a career night and was likely in line to win Super Bowl MVP.
Jennings finished the night with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also connected with Christian McCaffery for a 21-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the first half.
His touchdown pass and reception mark the second time a player has ever recorded both stats in the Super Bowl along with Nick Foles of the Eagles in 2018.
Out of high school, Smith was a four-star prospect. He was considered the No. 49 player in the country out of Jackson, Tenn.
As the No. 8 tackle in his class and No. 4 player in the state, Smith made an instant impact for the Vols. He started all 12 games as a true freshman.
Then, blood clots were found in his lungs which held him out for the final stretch of the season. He would return in 2019 and 2020 as a key piece, though.
