In the second quarter, Tennessee alum Jauan Jennings was an integral part of Super Bowl LVII's first touchdown.

The wide receiver caught a screen from Brock Purdy before reversing it to Christian McCaffery on a forward pass. McCaffery caught it and took it 21 yards for the score.

Jennings took a shot during the throw but was still able to make the play to put the 49ers up 10-0 ahead of the half.

