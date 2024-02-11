Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Tennessee football alum Jauan Jennings throws for Super Bowl touchdown

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey (not pictured) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey (not pictured) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

In the second quarter, Tennessee alum Jauan Jennings was an integral part of Super Bowl LVII's first touchdown.

The wide receiver caught a screen from Brock Purdy before reversing it to Christian McCaffery on a forward pass. McCaffery caught it and took it 21 yards for the score.

Jennings took a shot during the throw but was still able to make the play to put the 49ers up 10-0 ahead of the half.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Jennings isn't new to playing quarterback, though. He was the signal caller at Blackman High School outside of Nashville. He was given a four-star rating as a dual-threat quarterback and was ranked the No. 13 at the position.

However, once arriving in Knoxville, he made the change to wide receiver where he found ample success.

Jennings completed two passes with the Vols and both went for touchdowns.

The first came in 2015 as a freshman. The throw went 58 yards for a touchdown against Florida.

His second was the following season. In 2016, he threw a four-yard touchdown against Texas A&M just a week removed from catching a game-winning hail mary against Georgia.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement