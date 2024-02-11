Tennessee football alum Jauan Jennings throws for Super Bowl touchdown
In the second quarter, Tennessee alum Jauan Jennings was an integral part of Super Bowl LVII's first touchdown.
The wide receiver caught a screen from Brock Purdy before reversing it to Christian McCaffery on a forward pass. McCaffery caught it and took it 21 yards for the score.
Jennings took a shot during the throw but was still able to make the play to put the 49ers up 10-0 ahead of the half.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Jennings isn't new to playing quarterback, though. He was the signal caller at Blackman High School outside of Nashville. He was given a four-star rating as a dual-threat quarterback and was ranked the No. 13 at the position.
However, once arriving in Knoxville, he made the change to wide receiver where he found ample success.
Jennings completed two passes with the Vols and both went for touchdowns.
The first came in 2015 as a freshman. The throw went 58 yards for a touchdown against Florida.
His second was the following season. In 2016, he threw a four-yard touchdown against Texas A&M just a week removed from catching a game-winning hail mary against Georgia.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––