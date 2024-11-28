Former Tennessee head coach Bill Battle dies

Former Tennessee football head coach Bill Battle has died at the age of 82, the University of Alabama announced Thursday.

Battle served as the Vols' head coach from 1970-76 before beginning a long career in sports marketing and athletics administration at his alma mater, Alabama.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

A Birmingham native, Battle played football for the Crimson Tide under head coach Bear Bryant and was three-year starter at end and between 1960-62 and a member of Alabama's 1961 national championship team.

Battle embarked on his own coaching career in 1963, joining Bud Wilkinson's staff at Oklahoma before serving two seasons as an assistant coach at Army.

Battle arrived at Tennessee in 1966, an addition to then-third-year head coach Doug Dickey's staff. He helped the Vols win the SEC in 1967 and 1969 and was elevated to head coach at 28-years-old after Dickey left to coach his alma mater Florida following the 1969 season.