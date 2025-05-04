Former Vols pitcher Garrett Crochet takes liner off nose, stays in game

May 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. (Photo by Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

Former Tennessee baseball and current Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet showed off his toughness on Sunday. In Boston's game against the Twins, he took a line drive off the nose. He remained in the game, continuing a positive outing. Here's what happened.

Crochet logs impressive outing

Getting hit in the nose didn't faze Crochet. He was hit in the process of the Red Sox recording the first out of the fourth inning. To that point, he had allowed just one run and Boston held the lead. He continued to look sharp afterward, as well. At the end of the game, Crochet registered a five-inning outing with just four allowed hits, an earned run on a solo shot, two walks and six strikeouts. He even worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the fifth before his day came to a close. He threw 89 pitches in the outing. Crochet gave the bullpen a 3-1 lead, but it didn't hold on. The Twins tied the game shortly after his departure, erasing a chance for him to earn a win on his record.

Continues strong year for the Sox

Crochet, in his first year with the Red Sox after starting his career with the White Sox, is off to a nice start. In his seven appearances prior to Sunday, he had posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 44 innings pitched. He had racked up 50 strikeouts compared to 18 walks, as well. This moved his WAR to 1.1 this early in the season. The Red Sox went into Sunday in second place in the AL East. Boston owns an 18-17 record, trailing the Yankees by two games. If the playoffs started heading into the day, the Red Sox would be half a game out of the wildcard.

Crochet starred at Tennessee under Tony Vitello