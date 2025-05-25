Former Tennessee wide receiver commits to second school this off-season

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He will play at North Carolina next season.

Leacock entered the transfer portal during the initial window following the 2024 season and picked Purdue . He re-entered the portal in the spring window and has announced his new home on Sunday night.

Nathan Leacock , a former Tennessee wide receiver, is set to spend time at his second school this off-season.

This is a return home for Leacock. He is from Raleigh, North Carolina, just a short drive from Chapel Hill. He went to Millbrook High School.

Leacock arrived to Knoxville as a four-star prospect and the No. 89 player in the country. He was the No. 3 player out of North Carolina and the No. 15 receiver in the class.

In his career, Leacock caught just one pass for a gain of 13 yards.

Leacock played in three games during his redshirt freshman season in 2024. This came in the first three games of the season with no offensive snaps played since the drubbing of Kent State.

The most he's played in any game was 26 snaps in the win over Chattanooga to open the season. He posted a career-high 62.5 PFF grade in that match.

He will now have three years of eligibility to use under Bill Belichick with the Tar Heels. Leacock played two seasons with Tennessee, as a true and redshirt freshman.

In the spring, he was with Purdue, but did not make it to the season. This does not effect his eligibility.

Along with Leacock, Tennessee lost wide receivers Squirrel White, Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb and Nate Spillman to the winter portal. Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton Jr. also exhausted their eligibility.

In the spring, the Vols lost walk-on receiver Dayton Sneed who ultimately went to North Carolina, as well.

Tennessee brought in just one transfer receiver in the winter window. Out of Alabama, Amari Jefferson picked the Vols. He joins a receiving group that features Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzell II, Braylon Staley and a trio of true freshmen.

