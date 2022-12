Andrej Karic — a former offensive lineman at Texas — has announced his commitment to the Vols. He joins kicker Charles Campbell and tight end McCallan Castles as incoming transfers and is set to compete for a starting job for the 2023 season.

Out of high school, Karic was a three-star offensive tackle who committed to Texas out of Southlake Carroll High School. He brings some solid talent into the offensive line room and can help mentor the freshmen coming in as well.

Karic primarily played left tackle during his time as a Longhorn and could see himself in the same spot with the Vols. Karic was part of a Texas offensive line that had much success.

In high school, Karic was an All-American Bowl selection and ranked as the 37th-highest offensive tackle and 36th-highest player in Texas. Karic was also selected to the All-District team twice as part of one of the top high schools in the state.