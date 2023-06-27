Due to this impressive play, Gilbert has been named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster.

Following a standout career at Tennessee , Drew Gilbert has continued to turn heads at the next level.

The event features the top young talent that are projected to be the future stars of the MLB. The pair of squads separated by AL and NL teams will square off on July 8, 2023 just days before the actual All-Star game. It will take place in Seattle with former Mariner Harold Reynolds managing Gilbert's AL team.

The game will feature seven innings of action and will air on Peacock and Sirius XM. This will be the 24th version of the event with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

In total, 50 players will take part in the event. This includes 28 players on the MLB's Top 100 prospect list including Gilbert. He came in at No. 76 in the most recent edition of the rankings.

This will now mark five Vols to be selected for the game in its history. Nick Senzel (2017), Christin Stewart (2016), Luke Hochevar (2007) and Chris Burke (2003, 2004) all previously appeared in the contest with each making their MLB debut within two years of the honor.

Gilbert currently plays for the Corpus Christi Hooks — the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. He was selected by the organization with the No. 28 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. At the moment, he is considered the top prospect in their system by MLB Pipeline.

The 5-foot-9 outfielder currently hits at a .265 average with eight home runs between two teams in the 2023 season. He's also played in each outfield position and as a designated hitter while making just three total errors.

Currently, the Astros don't have the need to call up the rising prospect. However, Houston commonly makes transactions between the Hooks and the major league club making Gilbert possibly one call from making his major league debut.

In the event he is called up, he would join Ben Joyce as players from the historic 2022 Tennessee team to reach the top league in baseball. MLB Pipeline lists his expected arrival in the majors as 2025, though.