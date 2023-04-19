Eric Berry's contributions at Tennessee continue to be recognized.

The former defensive back, who had a storied career with the Vols from 2007-09, was named to the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class, the Nashville-based institution announced on Wednesday.

Berry was named to the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class in January.

Before embarking on a successful nine-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in which he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, Berry was twice named a unanimous First-Team All-American at Tennessee.

Berry's pro career was briefly sidelined following a Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis in 2014. He made his his return to football one year later.

"Eric Berry was a heralded football player at every level of competition and he is an incredibly worthy inductee," Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame executive director Brad Willis said in a press release. "Eric's play however, is only part of his story and he inspired millions with his fight with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and his return to football just one year later. We're very excited to have Eric Berry as part of our 2023 Class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame."

A Fairburn, Georgia native, Berry earned a plethora of awards during his three seasons with the Vols. He was All-SEC First Team in 2008 and 2009 and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. Berry won the Jack Tatum Award twice and the Jim Thorpe Award in 2008.

Berry finished his collegiate career with 245 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 14 interceptions, 31 passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Berry joins former Tennessee defensive lineman John Henderson in the class.