Kennedy Chandler made a good first impression in a Brooklyn Nets uniform Friday.

The former Tennessee guard totaled 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block in the Nets’ 101-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

A consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school, Chandler spent one season with the Vols in 2021-22.

As a freshman, the Memphis native averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game and led Tennessee in assists in 22 games.

Chandler was named the MVP in Tennessee’s first SEC Tournament championship in more than 40 years in 2022.

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Chandler was selected 38th overall by the San Antonio Spurs before being acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his rookie season with the Grizzlies, Chandler appeared in 36 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 points per game.

Playing for the Memphis Hustle in the G last season, Chandler averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

He was waved by the Grizzlies but picked up by the Nets he is preparing to play his second season of professional basketball.

Chandler and the Nets are set to play the New York Knicks on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.