In Morgan Cox's 12th NFL season, he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl. Throughout his successful career, he was also named the first-ever long snapper to make an All-Pro team and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens.

This year, he spent his second consecutive season as a member of the Titans. The 36-year-old has played in all 14 of Tennessee's games - averaging 8.9 snaps per contest. His selection to the Pro Bowl marks his third appearance in four years.

Before joining the Titans, Cox spent 10 seasons as a part of Baltimore. The Ravens picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2010 after his college career at Tennessee.

Cox found himself as a Vol after attending high school at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee. He joined the program as a walk-on in 2006 but earned a scholarship heading into the 2009 season. He earned Academic All-SEC honors from 2006-2009.

On the field, Cox earned the role of the starting long snapper in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons. His play garnered interest from NFL teams.

His selection marks the 143rd Pro Bowl appearance among 43 UT alumni. Cox's five Pro Bowls move him to sixth all-time in NFL Pro Bowl selections in school history. He trails just Peyton Manning (14), Reggie White (13), Jason Witten (11), Doug Atkins (8) and Mike Stratton (6). He is now tied with Eric Berry, Alvin Kamara, Terry McDaniel and Anthony Miller.

The Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas with a flag football game taking place on Feb. 5. It will feature a week of events highlighting the players' skills.