Former Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo has landed one of the premier jobs in the NFL. Following Bill Belichick, Mayo has been named the head coach of the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mayo played with the Vols from 2004-2007 while earning First-Team All-SEC in 2007 and a Rivals.com All-American Second Team.

The plan to hire Mayo has been in place before the vacancy. His prior contract "established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract" and it was communicated with the NFL. After a standout career with Tennessee, Mayo was selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He would spend his entire playing career with New England. From 2008-2015, Mayo was a two-time Pro Bowler, First-Team All-Pro, tackles leader and Super Bowl Champion. Following his playing days, he joined the Patriots as the inside linebackers coach beginning in 2019. Now, he is being promoted to head coach. He will be the 15th head coach in New England franchise history after replacing Belichick who took over the role in 2000. Last year, the Patriots went 4-13 and will pick third in the upcoming NFL draft.