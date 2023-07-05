After a standout career at Tennessee, safety Trevon Flowers looked to take the next step in his football career.

The fifth-year senior would enter his name into the NFL Draft. However, he would face a hurdle in his attempt to realize his dreams.

As detailed in Flowers' Instagram post on Tuesday, he was diagnosed with myositis. The disease makes your immune system attack the body's muscles. The Cleveland Clinic notes the ensuing "inflammation makes your muscles feel increasingly weak. It can also cause muscle pain."

For a football player at the top of his game, this diagnosis was a difficult thing for Flowers to deal with. He knew there was a level of play he could get to, but his body wouldn't let him.

"This disease attacked my body so fast, I didn’t understand why I was feeling the I was," said Flowers in his Instagram post. "I played my last football season not even knowing what I was dealing with. I knew something wasn’t right, because I didn’t feel like the player I know I am, but I continued to push through. It took months just to figure out what was going on, I had 0 answers."

Despite dealing with the disease, Flowers was still a critical piece of the Vols' defense in 2022. The safety played in 11 games while totaling 57 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 tackles for loss and a game-sealing sack vs. Pitt.

While he struggled physically and mentally during the season, he only was able to find out what was causing issues after the season was completed. In February, he began treatment and has progressed through the difficult process.

This unfortunately held him out from crucial events that would help raise his stock as a professional athlete. However, now, he is able to begin working out again.

"Good news is, after I found out what was going on, I started my treatment asap," said Flowers in his Instagram post. "During my treatment, which I started back in February, i was unable to do any extraneous workouts. I was unable to participate in any senior bowls, workouts, or even pro day. Good news is i was recently cleared to start working out again!"

Now, he will look to return to the field for his budding professional career. He credits his faith as what will keep him focused going forward.

"No matter what, i’ll forever keep my faith," said Flowers in his Instagram post. "I know God has the last say so! My head high and i’ll forever stand on 10! God does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Im just a walking testimony! No matter how things may go, I will be back stronger than ever, believe that."