Out of high school, Kennedy Chandler earned a five-star ranking and national attention. With a plethora of elite programs offering the guard, he decided to play for Rick Barnes at Tennessee.

While in Knoxville, Chandler quickly became a star with averages of 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. This production earned him All-SEC Second Team and SEC Tournament MVP honors.

Following his successful freshman campaign, Chandler entered the NBA draft where he would be selected with the 38th pick by the San Antonio Spurs with the intention to trade him to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the trade being finalized, Chandler not only returned to his birth city of Memphis but was reunited with longtime friend Ja Morant.

Early in his rookie season, Chandler has struggled to see the floor. Most of his minutes have come in garbage time with the Grizzlies either winning or losing by a wide margin. He has even seen action with Memphis' G League affiliate, the Hustle, in an attempt to give him in-game action.

“The reason they got me down there (on the Hustle) is to get myself going, get comfortable, and it felt good,” said Chandler. “It’s just being prepared, and whether it’s this game or an assignment game, they know I’m ready to play.”

However, with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Jake LaRavia and Zaire Williams all inactive for Monday's matchup against the Heat, Chandler was thrust into action.

The rookie made the most of this opportunity while playing a big role in the short-handed Grizzlies' 101-93 win over Miami.

As one of the only active guards available, Chandler was asked to conduct the offense. In this role, he shined while providing five assists and just one turnover.

As a scorer, Chandler also proved to be capable. He produced a career-high nine points on 4-for-11 shooting including a deep 3-pointer.

On defense, he hounded opposing guards leading to two steals. He also managed a block and three rebounds despite his small frame.

This productive play earned him a career-high 26 minutes in the match. In his time on the court, he earned a game-high +/- of +18.