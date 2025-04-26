Former walk-on Tennessee DB Will Brooks signs with Chiefs

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is the second player from Tennessee's defense to head to Kansas City after defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott was taken by the franchise in the second round.

After an impressive career with the Vols, Brooks has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs.

Tennessee football defensive back Will Brooks has gone from walk-on to professional football player.

Brooks is coming off a redshirt senior year that saw him start in all 13 games at safety. He ranked second on the team with 59 tackles to go with nine passes defended and four interceptions.

This included the game-sealing grab against Alabama and crucial pick-six against NC State.

As a redshirt junior in 2023, Brooks played in 10 games while starting one. He split time between STAR and safety.

His start came at STAR in the final game of the regular season vs. Vanderbilt. He posted eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the win.

In 2022, Brooks played in all 13 games. He primarily spent time as a special teams asset. He did play in the win over Alabama and jumped on a fumble early in the win at LSU on special teams.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Brooks played in all 13 games. He made his college debut in the opener against Bowling Green. He got his first defensive snaps in the win over South Alabama.

Brooks did not play as a true freshman in 2020 under Jeremy Pruitt.

He is from Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama.