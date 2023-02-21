For the second time in four days, foul trouble plagued Tennessee on the road.

The No. 11 Vols, who gave up 23 points at the free throw line in an 11-point loss at Kentucky on Saturday, were whistled for 24 fouls against No. 25 Texas A&M at Reed Arena.

The Aggies went 29-of-35 at the line and downed Tennessee 68-63 on Tuesday night.

The loss marked the Vols' fourth-straight on the road and its fifth in the last seven games. Key starters Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips both missed their third consecutive game.

Guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler scored 14 points each while forwards Olivier Nkamhoua and Toba Awaka finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Tennessee overcame several big Texas A&M runs to give itself a chance in the closing seconds but missed potential go-ahead shots down the stretch.



In a battle of the two most physical teams in the SEC, the Vols held a slight edge in rebounds at 34-32, but turned the ball over 16 times.

Wade Taylor IV totaled a game-high 25 points and Julius Marble posted 21 for Texas A&M.

After citing a lack of energy in the opening minutes of its loss at Kentucky last Saturday, Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC) came out with the opposite approach.

The Vols jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Texas A&M's scored its first points nearly four minutes into the first half.

After forward Jonas Aidoo started the scoring with a pair of free throws, guard Jahmai Mashack connected on a 3-pointer that was followed by Aidoo and Zeigler baskets.

Trailing 11-3, the Aggies responded with a 10-4 run to pull within one around the midway point of the half, but Tennessee maintained its lead for much of the period behind 44% shooting.

The Vols scored 16 points in the paint and held Texas A&M to 33% from the field, preventing the Aggies from making a major push until the last six minutes before halftime.

Taylor, who scored 15 points in the half, kickstarted a 14-5 run that gave Texas A&M its first lead following a Anderson Gordon 3-pointer. Awaka evened the score with a layup at the buzzer.

The Vols were whistled for six fouls in the first three minutes of the half with Zeigler having to sit on the bench for a stretch after picking up his third foul. Aidoo was called for his fourth five minutes in.

Awaka put Tennessee in front with a pair of free throws, but Texas A&M (21-7, 13-2) threatened to pull away with a 10-0 run that swelled its lead to nine with less than 12 minutes left.

Tennessee didn't go away. The Vols clapped back with a run of their own, scoring four-straight points at the free throw line before Nkamhoua rattled in a 3-pointer to pull them back within three.

Even after Radford reignited the home crowd, Vescovi took advantage of space and drained another 3-pointer. Zeigler's steal and score made it a one-possession game with 6:52 to go.

Zeigler came through with another critical shot with a 3-pointer that again cut Texas A&M's lead to one with just over two minutes left, but his floater a few possessions later that would have given Tennessee the lead rimmed out and the Aggies rebounded.



Off of an inbounds play down three, Zeigler drove and scored on a reverse layup at the 25 second mark, but he could not connect on the game-tying 3-point attempt and Texas A&M iced it at the free throw line.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville to face South Carolina on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols beat the Gamecocks, 85-42 in their previous meeting in Columbia on Jan. 7.