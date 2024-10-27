What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana

Advertisement

in other news

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

Angel Rizor discusses her rapid transition from professional player to Lady Vols assistant coach.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition game in Knoxville on Sunday.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Giving out offensive and defensive superlatives for Tennessee football at the midway point of the SEC schedule.

 • Ryan Sylvia
What happened at Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. WKU

What happened at Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. WKU

Rundown of Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. Western Kentucky in Nashville.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations

Rick Barnes lays out what to expect in Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana on Sunday.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

Angel Rizor discusses her rapid transition from professional player to Lady Vols assistant coach.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition game in Knoxville on Sunday.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Giving out offensive and defensive superlatives for Tennessee football at the midway point of the SEC schedule.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement