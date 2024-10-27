What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana

in other news
How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years
Angel Rizor discusses her rapid transition from professional player to Lady Vols assistant coach.
Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee will play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition game in Knoxville on Sunday.
Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play
Giving out offensive and defensive superlatives for Tennessee football at the midway point of the SEC schedule.
What happened at Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. WKU
Rundown of Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. Western Kentucky in Nashville.
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations
Rick Barnes lays out what to expect in Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana on Sunday.
