Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

2026 3-star DT Keshawn Stancil high on Vols after back-to-back visits
Versatile defensive lineman likes Tennessee football after taking consecutive visits to Knoxville.
Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week
Tennessee’s offense showed promise in the second half of its when against Alabama. Can the Vols keep it up?
Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games
Tennessee will play fall exhibition games in the state this weekend.
Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama
Tennessee's offensive line had a rough first half against Alabama but got the job done in the final stages of the game.
Three takeaways from Kim Caldwell's Lady Vols season preview presser
The biggest takeaways from what Kim Caldwell told the media heading into her first season at Tennessee.
Tennessee was off on Saturday, staying put in the polls ahead of a critical final stretch of its season.
The Vols, who beat Alabama in their last outing last week, remained at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday before hosting Kentucky at Neyland Stadium next Saturday (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
This story will be updated
