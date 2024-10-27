Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Tennessee was off on Saturday, staying put in the polls ahead of a critical final stretch of its season.

The Vols, who beat Alabama in their last outing last week, remained at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday before hosting Kentucky at Neyland Stadium next Saturday (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

