As the Vols begin their preparations for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said everyone should hold their praise on his team’s improvement and bowl talk.





“We’re not focused on making a bowl,” Pruitt said. “What we’re focused on is being the best football team we can be today and continuing to develop as a team and get ready for Kentucky. That’s what we’re worried about. I don’t have time to worry about that other stuff. I think it’s kind of common sense, if we could get fifteen extra practices, that’s got to help you right.”





Improving remains Pruitt’s focus. There’s been plenty of talk about the growth of this team this season. Over the last five games, the Vols have 16 sacks and 25 total tackles for loss. The Vols are averaging 126 yards a game on the ground.





Clearly there’s improvement. How much is debatable according to Pruitt.





“I don’t know how much we played better on Saturday than we played back at the beginning of the year,” Pruitt said of the UAB win. “If you turn the ball over three or four times a game, you’re not going to beat anybody, which is what we did earlier in the year. If you give up 65-yard passes with 20 seconds on the clock, you’re not going to beat anybody. At times, we’ve continued to improve this year, and we’re going to work hard to do that – we’ve got to finish – that’s the goal, to improve every game. We have a huge challenge this week and our kids know that. We’re excited for the opportunity. We have yet to win a game on the road, which is a mark of a good football team – being able to go on the road and win football games – and we have yet to do that. We have a whole lot to prove as coaches, as players, everybody associated with our program. We’ll have an opportunity to do that on Saturday night.”





WHO’S UNDER CENTER?





In the 30-7 win Saturday, redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout got the first series of each half going 3 of 6 for 34 yards. With his broken hand, Jarrett Guarantano took the line share of snaps going 13 of 21 for 147 yards a touchdown, an interception and was sacked twice. Pruitt said that freshman Brian Maurer was medically cleared to play, but the staff chose not to play him.





“He (Maurer) was full go last week,” Pruitt said. “So, again, we’ll look and see where we’re at and who gives us the best opportunity to have success and we’ll play those guys. It might be one of them, it might be two of them, it might be three of them.”





Regardless of who’s playing quarterback, Pruitt is looking for better game management out of his signal callers especially in the run game.





“When you’re going to run the football, it takes five offensive linemen, if you’ve got two tight ends in a game those two guys, a runner, and it takes a quarterback to glue it all together. So, when there’s moving parts on the defensive side, there’s one guy that’s standing over the deal that can see all of it, and you’ve got to make sure that you’ve got the right point, so everybody knows we’re working in the right direction. We had too many mistakes from that standpoint. We probably got whipped a couple of times, and maybe we didn’t use the proper technique, or we might have run the ball the wrong way, as far as the quarterback making sure we’re running to the correct side. That’s all important, and a lot of that goes into who our quarterback is each week. As an offensive play caller, you just don’t want to go out there and say, ‘Hey, I want to line up in dot and run zone to the right.’ We’ve got a center, a guard, a tackle, and a tight end, so that’s four. What if they put six dudes over there, are we still going to run zone to the right? You’re not going to get a whole lot of success there. So, you’ve got to be able to package runs and be able to change them and things like that. We missed some of those the other night, which didn’t help.”





Kentucky comes in giving up nearly 175 yards a game on the ground. Tennessee’s run game must find some success.





TOO MANY NEGATIVE PLAYS





While Pruitt saw a good number of positives coming out of Saturday’s 30-7 win, it’s not surprising that he found plenty of issues with how his offense executed. Tennessee averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on its way to rushing for 121 yards, a number that didn’t exactly seem to please the head coach.





Diving deeper (as Jesse Simonton pointed out on Sunday), the Vols had 16 runs that went for one yard or less against UAB. Those struggles directly contributed to the Vols converting on just 5-of-13 third down attempts and compelling a mere 302 yards of total offense.





“There were just too many 3rd-and-7 and 3rd-and-8s. We have to put back-to-back plays together and we didn’t do a good job doing that. We turned the ball over in the red zone right before the half,” Pruit said of what he didn’t like on Saturday. “There were really two ill-advised throws throughout the game. We have to do a better job all over the field offensively, starting at the offensive line, quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver and blocking in the run game.”





UAB also added two quarterback sacks but pushed the pocket and harassed the passer on multiple occasions.





The Vols rank in the bottom third of the league (10th) in surrendering quarterback sacks (18) and have had multiple signal callers take some big shots along the way.





Protecting the quarterback and staying in favorable down and distance situations will be high on Pruitt’s priority list this Saturday night in Lexington.





“There was too much pressure on the quarterback and got him off the spot. Not as much schematically, but just kind of getting whipped and pushed back into the quarterback.” Pruitt said of the problems this week. “(We had) too many negative plays in the run game. We have to eliminate those plays.”





TURNING IT AROUND





Pruitt is more than a little reluctant to actually admitting that the Vols have accomplished anything yet, as evidenced by his comments above regarding getting bowl eligible.





However, when asked what’s led to the Vols turning things around and winning three of four games after a 1-4 start Pruitt didn’t have to think long and hard to come up with an answer.





True to his nature, the Vols’ head coach said the explanation was actually fairly basic.





“You have to figure out why we were 1-4. It was pretty simple. We turned the football over. We didn’t get enough turnovers. We didn’t play clean. We had some guys who were injured at beginning of the year or didn’t play. We were young. It was a recipe for not a whole lot of good,” Pruitt said.





“Our kids have come and our coaching staff has done a really nice job on coming to practice and buying in, competing hard. We have some good leadership on our team. Our guys have never flinched. They just keep working.”





From the outside looking in one of the elements about this team that jumps out is that they are clearly playing hard for their head coach.





Plenty of college teams would have mailed it in after a 1-4 start that included a humiliating loss to Georgia State and a self inflicted gaffe of epic proportions that led to the BYU defeat.





This team didn’t do that. The fact that they kept working and are now clearly getting better is a positive comment both on the character of this team and the ability of this staff to get them to buy in to the culture they want to establish.





Pruitt doesn’t disagree.





“They believe in what we are doing here. It is amazing (what you can do) when you believe in something, you stay the course, and our kids believed. They believe in what we are doing,” Pruitt said.





“They believe in our strength and conditioning. They believe in our nutrition. The people that are teaching them and (with) player development. We have kind of stayed together and just keep grinding it out.”